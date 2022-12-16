Japan to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 under new security strategy

TOKYO, December 16. /TASS/. Japan intends to increase defense spending to a level of 2% of GDP by 2027, thus following the example of the NATO countries, as follows from the new national security strategy.

"A sharp increase in defense capability cannot be achieved by means of a temporary increase in spending, but requires maintaining a certain level of appropriations. Japan will take the necessary measures so that in the fiscal year 2027 the budget level for both radical strengthening of defense capability and for additional measures will reach 2% of the current gross domestic product," the strategy says.

Tokyo says it is concerned about what it describes as the deteriorating security situation in connection with the DPRK's nuclear missile program, China's growing potential and the situation around Ukraine. In the current fiscal year (it began in April), Japan's defense spending grew by about 50 billion yens from the previous year to 5.37 trillion yens, which is a record high.

Japan will continue to pursue a policy of self-defense and does not intend to become a military power.

"As a peace-loving nation, we will dedicate ourselves exclusively to defense and will not become a military superpower that poses a threat to other countries. There is also no change in our desire to adhere to the three non-nuclear principles," the strategy says.

At the same time, Japan believes that the current security situation in the world is the most serious since World War II, which encourages it to strengthen its defenses.

The strategy spells out Japan’s right to launch counterattacks on targets in the territory of a potential enemy.

"If attacked by an adversary, Japan must have a counterstrike capability, i.e., the ability to launch an effective counterstrike in order to prevent the enemy's further armed attacks," the strategy reads.

The conditions for launching a counterattack are an attack on Japan, a threat to its existence due to an attack on a friendly country, as well as the lack of suitable means to repel an attack.

In addition to the national security strategy, Japan has approved two more fundamental documents: a national defense strategy and a plan for the development of defense capabilities.