Russian forces destroy ‘Olkha’ rocket production shops in DPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces destroyed ammunition production line for Ukrainian "Olkha" multiple launch rocket systems near Konstantinovka, DPR, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.

"The aviation, missile forces and artillery continue strikes on military objects on the Ukrainian territory. […] Missile production shops for Ukrainian ‘Olkha’ multiple launch rocket systems were destroyed near the settlement of Konstantinovka, Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

According to the general, Russian forces also destroyed three rocket weapons and ammunition depots near settlements of Liman (Kharkov Region), Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye Region) and Ocheretino, DPR, as well as a US-made anti-artillery radar near the settlement of Zelenodolsk, Dnepropetrovsk Region.

Konashenkov also disclosed that Russian aviation and artillery hit six Ukrainian command posts near settlements of Chuguyev, Dergachi and Prishib (Kharkov Region), Artyomovsk, Soledar and Kurakhovo (DPR), as well as 47 artillery units, Ukrainian military personnel and vehicles in 143 districts.