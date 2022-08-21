Russian industry studies captured trophy equipment in Ukraine — Shoigu

TASS, August 21. Russian specialists are carefully studying foreign military equipment captured in Ukraine and are developing ways to suppress it, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on Sunday.

"Of course, both our science and our industry are dealing with it (trophy weapons - TASS). We are looking at it from two angles. The first side is the possibilities of fighting against these weapons, how and what can be opposed to them. On the other hand, with what it can be hit, its main drawbacks," the top brass said.

Shoigu said that such weapons as the M-777 transportable howitzer, the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, the NLAW and Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems, the Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile system, small arms and armored vehicles were seized in the special operation zone.

In general, according to the head of the Defense Ministry, "it has long been known and understandable, there are no surprises there".

In addition, he noted that "junk" is supplied to Ukraine from the Western warehouses. In particular, from Poland: T-72 tanks, which were produced in a licensed version of the Soviet tank.