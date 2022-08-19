52 foreign ships remain blocked in Ukrainian ports — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Fifty two foreign vessels remain blocked in six Ukrainian ports, the chief of the Russian National Defense Management Center said on Friday.

"Fifty two foreign vessels from fourteen states remain blocked in six ports, Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhnyi," Mikhail Mizintsev said. The I Maria bulk carrier registered in Belize and laden with corn departed from the port of Chernomorsk on August 18, he added.

Within the framework of the grain carriage initiative, twenty five bulk carriers (including eighteen blocked) sailed from Ukrainian ports since August 1, Mizintsev noted. 625,050 tonnes of food were shipped, including 487,463 tonnes of corn, 50,301 tonnes of flour, 11,000 tonnes of soybeans, 13,250 tonnes of sunflower oil, 41,622 tonnes of wheat, 2,914 tonnes of sunflower seeds, and 18,500 tonnes of animal feed.

Russian Armed Forces created required conditions for functioning of two humanitarian sea corridors that are safe lines for the vessel traffic.