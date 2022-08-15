Several Chinese warplanes fly close to Taiwan, Taipei’s defense ministry reports

HONG KONG, August 15. /TASS/. A group of at least 15 fighters and helicopters of the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait on Monday, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, eight Su-30, four J-16 and two J-11 fighters as well as a Z-9 multipurpose utility helicopter took part in the maneuvers. The Taiwanese military responded with a radio warning and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

The PLA on Monday launched the latest drills in the region in response to a visit by a US congressional delegation led by Senator Ed Markey who arrived in Taipei on Sunday.

Since early August, China has conducted a series of drills along its coast and around Taiwan amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait following a Taipei visit on August 2-3 by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which infuriated the Chinese mainland.