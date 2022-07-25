Kiev’s plot to hijack Russian planes backed by UK intelligence, says FSB

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. An operative of Russia’s FSB said on Monday that an attempt by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to hijack Russia’s Aerospace Forces planes was conducted with the support of Western intelligence, primarily, of British special services.

"It is obvious that the operation itself was conducted with the support of Western special services, first and foremost, the UK’s," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The FSB also noted that a Bellingcat (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) reporter, Christo Grozev, participated in the operation. For instance, he found two delivery drivers in Moscow to hand over an advance payment to Russian pilots who allegedly agreed to participate in the hijacking. "We know, not only from his statements, that Grozev is involved with MI6. In general, recently, Ukrainian intelligence has stopped hiding its ties with the special services of NATO countries and aspires to be closer to its sponsors from Washington and London," the FSB operative added.

Earlier, the FSB reported that it uncovered and foiled a NATO-sponsored operation by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry to hijack Russian Aerospace Forces warplanes. According to a video recording of a conversation with a Ukrainian military intelligence agent, they were ready to pay up to $2 mln for a hijacked Russian warplane.