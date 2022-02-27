Russian forces wipe out 1,067 Ukrainian military facilities - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the special miliary operation in Ukraine the Russian forces have wiped out more than one thousand military facilities, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the media on Sunday.

"Russia’s armed forces since the beginning of the special military operation have hit 1,067 military facilities in Ukraine," he said.

Specifically, he mentioned 27 command and communication centers, 38 air defense systems: S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa, and also 56 radars.

"On Sunday alone, seven air defense systems, including one S-300 near Kramatorsk were destroyed. Three Bayraktar TB-2 drones were shot down in the suburbs of Chernigov," Konashenkov said.

Since the beginning of the operation Ukraine has lost 254 tanks and other armored vehicles, 31 planes on the ground, 46 multiple rocket launchers, 103 field artillery pieces and mortars and 164 special military vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 said in an early morning televised address he had launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories. The sole purpose is the country’s demilitarization and denazification. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that its forces are not attacking cities, key military infrastructures being its main targets. The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said.