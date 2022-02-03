British jets escort Russian aircraft second time in as many days

LONDON, February 3. /TASS/. British Typhoon fighter jets on Thursday were scrambled to escort two Russian Tu-95 bomber aircraft, the Royal Air Force told TASS.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," it said in a statement. "Subsequently we intercepted and escorted two Russian Tu-95 Bear F aircraft."

The bombers didn’t enter UK sovereign airspace, the statement said.

The Russian embassy in the UK has repeatedly put the spotlight on the fact that multiple interceptions by the RAF of Russian aircraft represent an unjustified utilization of human and material resources, creating risks for civil airliners.