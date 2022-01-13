Army corps in Crimea to be complemented with rocket battalion - Commander

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 14. /TASS/. The 22nd Army Corps deployed in Crimea will be complemented with a rocket battalion, Commander of the Southern Military District Alexander Dvornikov said in an interview with the Military Bulletin of South Russia newspaper.

"We will reinforce the 22nd Army Corps deployed in Crimea, forming a rocket battalion within it," the Commander said.

Forming of 19th and 20th motor rifle divisions in 58th and 8th Armies respectively will end in 2022, Dvornikov said. One more motor rifle regiment and one tank battalion will be formed in each of them accordingly. The 415th training center of junior specialists will have the full complement. "All of that will enable increasing combat capabilities of the District," the Commander added.