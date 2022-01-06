First units of Russia’s CSTO peacekeepers forces arrive in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. First units of Russia’s contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s peacekeeping forces have been delivered to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft, Russia’s Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"Military transport aircraft have delivered the first units of key forces of Russia’s contingent of the CSTO peacekeepers to the territory of Kazakhstan," the ministry reports.

The ministry stressed that the units of the 45th separate brigade of the Airborne Forces have been sent from the permanent base to the Chkalovsky airfield. According to the defense ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent is being redeployed with standard equipment.

The Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO have been sent to Kazakhstan in accordance with the decision of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted on January 6. The peacekeeping contingent includes the units of the armed forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited time period in order to stabilize and normalize the situation.