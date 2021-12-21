US builds up forward military presence near Russian borders — defense minister

MOSCOW, December 21. / TASS /. The US is building up a forward military presence near Russia’s borders, deploying about 8,000 troops in Eastern Europe, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry Board on Tuesday.

"The US is scaling up its forward military presence near the Russian borders. In Eastern Europe, some 8,000 US troops have been deployed. As for the grouping of US troops in Germany, the Command Theater Engagement has been recreated there. Until 1991, it was responsible for using medium-range missiles," the defense minister noted. According to Shoigu, it is necessary to have strike missile weapons.

The expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry Board, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, took place in Moscow. Among other things, the sides addressed further priorities for the development of the country’s army and navy. The top brass of the Russian army, representatives of state authorities, and public organizations also took part in the talks.