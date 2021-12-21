Russian Navy gets three subs, four surface ships in 2021 — defense chief

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Three submarines, four surface ships and three coastal defense missile systems entered service with the Russian Navy in 2021, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"The Navy has received three advanced submarines, four surface ships, 10 combat boats, 17 support boats and craft and three coastal defense missile systems. This year, the Navy has set up four new military units, including an artillery regiment and a marine engineering regiment," the defense chief said.

Coastal defense infrastructure facilities went into operation in Baltiysk and Novorossiysk, he specified.

"In Gadzhiyevo [in the Murmansk Region in Russia’s northwest], the construction of service accommodation is nearing completion. It will fully meet the needs of the submariners’ families, including the crews of new nuclear-powered underwater cruisers that are set to arrive for the Navy in the next four years," the defense chief said.