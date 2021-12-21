US Aegis Ashore missile shield system at final stage of deployment in Poland, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Work is in progress in Poland to create infrastructure for a US armored brigade and the Aegis Ashore missile shield system is at the final stage of its deployment in that country, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"In Poland, infrastructure is being for a US armored brigade and work is nearing completion to deploy the Aegis Ashore missile shield system," the Russian defense chief said.

A similar ballistic missile defense facility in Romania is already on combat alert, Shoigu added.

The Russian Defense Ministry held an enlarged board meeting with the participation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin on December 21, which defined priorities for further development of the Army and the Navy.

Top commanders of the Russian Armed Forces and representatives of government agencies and public organizations were invited to the Defense Ministry’s enlarged board meeting.