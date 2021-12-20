Russian Navy aircraft ferret out enemy submarines in Pacific drills

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The crews of the Pacific Fleet’s Tu-142M3 and Il-38N aircraft practiced anti-submarine warfare tasks during drills in the Pacific Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"During planned combat training measures, the crews of two Tu-142M3 anti-submarine warfare aircraft practiced assigned missions in the Tatar Strait," the press office said in a statement.

The crews of the Tu-142M3 planes ferreted out, identified and tracked a notional enemy’s submarines and surface ships. The pilots concurrently sharpened their skills of flying along the designated route over featureless terrain and cohesion in piloting in the absence of ground-based aerial navigation radio-technical equipment, the statement says.

Also, an Il-38N anti-submarine warfare plane of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation practiced training tasks over the Pacific, the press office added.

The pilots practiced some episodes of the drills jointly with the crew of the large amphibious assault ship Nikolay Vilkov, the press office specified.