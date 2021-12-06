Russian anti-aircraft gunners repel enemy air strike in Tajikistan drills

YEKATERINBURG, December 6. /TASS/. The teams of S-300PS medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missile systems of Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan thwarted a notional enemy’s air strike against Russian military facilities during drills, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Monday.

"The quick reaction alert forces tackled the complex tasks of detecting and locking on aerial targets at the radars’ longest detection ranges and subsequently at low altitudes where the enemy’s aerial targets took advantage of terrain features, conducting electronic launches of surface-to-air missiles. Overall, ten notional launches were conducted against the aerial targets that simulated advanced air attack weapons from various directions and at various altitudes," the press office said in a statement.

Overall, the drills involved about 100 personnel. The combat teams practiced timed operations for reloading the anti-aircraft missile systems and equipping combat positions. The military base’s defense and security groups thwarted an attack by notional subversive and reconnaissance squads on the battalion’s combat positions, the statement reads.

A battalion of S-300PS surface-to-air missile systems is on experimental combat alert of Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan. The battalion has been assigned the task of shielding the Russian military facilities from aerospace attack weapons and providing air defense in the Central Asian collective security region.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.