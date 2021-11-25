Russian tech firm develops unique targets to train special operations forces

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Research and Production Association Spetstekhnologii (Special Technologies) has developed unique targets to train frogmen, snipers and special operations forces, Vice-President of Russia’s Army Tactical Shooting Federation and Spetstekhnologii founder Andrei Rul said on Thursday.

"We have established cooperation with leading domestic special operations forces and are creating unique single-piece products to organize shooting training at a fundamentally new level," he said.

In particular, the company has developed a target to practice underwater firing and train frogmen, he specified.

"We have developed unique thermal targets to practice firing using thermal pointers. We have also created an electronic target that flashes in the infrared band and even simulates various open sections of an object with brighter light, for example, the limbs and the head," Rul explained.

The company has also developed a target that simulates a full-height figure with electronic sensors, he added. "We make it possible to see how and within what time an enemy’s particular body section was hit," he stressed.

"Again, the electronic nature of our targets opens up principally new opportunities for introducing interactivity into shooting practice," the Spetstekhnologii head said.