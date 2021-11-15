Ukraine sees no Russian military buildup near its border, says border service

KIEV, November 15. /TASS/. Ukraine is not registering any amassment or movement of Russian troops near the border between the two states, Spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Service Andrei Demchenko said on Monday.

"We are not registering any movement of materiel or troops of the neighboring country right at the border. If some actions are taking place, they can be unfolding tens or hundreds of kilometers away from the state border," the spokesman said in a live broadcast of the Ukraine 24 television channel.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier claimed that the alliance had "seen large and unusual concentrations of Russian forces close to Ukraine’s borders." He added that "any further provocation or aggressive actions by Russia would be of serious concern" for NATO.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov who commented on the situation at the Russia-Ukraine border slammed the Western media’s insinuations about the plans to invade Ukrainian territory as the groundless escalation of tension. He reiterated that Russian troop movements on Russia’s soil should be of no concern to anyone.