Satellite communication system for drones developed in Russia

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Kronshtadt Company will equip Orion drones with a satellite communication system, CEO of the Russian drone developer Sergei Bogatikov told TASS on the verge of the Dubai Airshow 2021.

"Development of the Orion-E [drone - TASS] with the satellite communication system is implemented in cooperation with domestic developers. The system with the satellite communication link is expected to get the Code "O" [assigned at the design documents revision stage according to results of the pilot lot production and preliminary tests - TASS] in 2022," the top manager said.

It will be possible to install the satellite communication system developed for the Orion-E not merely for Kronshtadt drones but it can also be offered to other heavy class unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturers as a component, Bogatikov noted.

Non-line-of-sight communications make possible to significantly increase the effective controlled operating range of the drone and ‘decouple’ takeoff and landing airfields. "The operating range without satellite communications is limited by the line of sight and is not above 250-300 km," the chief executive added.

Satellite communication has not been initially anticipated when preparing terms of reference for the drone, the top manager said. "For the purpose of broadening the range of tackled mission and functioning areas of the system and increasing export capabilities of the Orion-E, Kronshtadt Company arrived at a conclusion on the need to outfit the UAV system with such solution," Bogatikov added.