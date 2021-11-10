Russia tracked US surveillance plane during flight near border — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The radars of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces tracked a US E-8C surveillance and target attack radar system plane, which approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, during the entire length of its flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The plane was detected on Tuesday and its flight over the Black Sea lasted from 14:15 to 19:28, the ministry said.

"During the entire duration of its flight over the Black Sea, the USAF surveillance plane was tracked by the radars of the Antiaircraft Missile Troops of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces," the ministry said. The plane cruised over the northwestern, central and northeastern part of the Black Sea during 5 hours 13 minutes and its closest distance to Russia’s border was 35 kilometers, the ministry said.