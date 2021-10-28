Belarus at final stage of developing its own strike drone — deputy PM

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarus is wrapping up work to develop its own Kvadro-1400 strike drone, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov told the national parliament on Thursday.

"Providing the country’s national security is a strategic task for today and tomorrow," the state-run BelTA news agency quoted the deputy prime minister as saying.

"Work is nearing completion to create the domestic Kvadro-1400 strike unmanned aerial platform capable of spotting, identifying and striking light armored and unarmored enemy targets and manpower day and night," the vice premier said.

In 2021, the Belarusian defense industry also modernized the Grad multiple launch rocket system, he added.

"The work on developing the Vostok domestic three-coordinate mobile radar station is at the final stage. Specialists are successfully working on developing close-in combat weapons: a multi-purpose grenade launcher, small arms and ammunition," he said.