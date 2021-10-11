Russian, Serbian military pilots kick off joint drills in Serbia

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian and Serbian military pilots kicked off Bars-2021 joint tactical drills in Serbia, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In the course of the drills, the flight personnel of both countries will practice combat maneuvering and a dogfight by pairs of aircraft, attacks by MiG-29 fighters against low-speed targets, airborne assault operations and the evacuation of those in distress, aerobatic maneuvers, combat employment and other designated tasks flying Mi-8 and Mi-35 helicopters," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills have brought together joint crews from both countries flying MiG-29 aircraft, Mi-8 and Mi-35 helicopters, the ministry specified.

"The maneuvers will involve about 10 aircraft of the Serbian Air Force and Air Defense Troops from the Batajnica and Ladevci military airfields," the statement says.

The drills will last through October 16, the ministry specified.

The Russian military pilots preliminarily studied aviation terms and radio exchange phrases in the Serbian language for more effective interaction as part of joint crews, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.