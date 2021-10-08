US submarine arrives at Guam base after collision with unknown object — CNN

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. The United States' nuclear-powered submarine USS Connecticut (Seawolf class), which struck an object in the Indo-Pacific Region on October 2, has arrived at the US naval base on the island of Guam on Friday under its own power, CNN quoted a US Navy spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson told CNN the front of the submarine was damaged and there would be a "full investigation and a full assessment" of the incident.

The US Pacific Fleet's press-service said the crews' injuries were minor and the nuclear propulsion plant was not affected.

"The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of October 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. <...> USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. <…> There are no life-threatening injuries," the Fleet said.