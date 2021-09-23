Russian Navy to get four advanced warships by yearend

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) first serial-built nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Oleg, the Project 636.3 conventional sub Magadan and the Project 20380 corvette Retivy will be delivered to the Russian Navy by the yearend, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Deputy CEO for Military Shipbuilding Vladimir Korolyov told TASS on Thursday.

"Until the end of the year, we are planning to deliver the Project 955A nuclear-powered underwater missile-carrying cruiser Knyaz Oleg and the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk, the Project 636.3 large submarine Magadan and the Project 20380 corvette Retivy to the customer upon the completion of their construction," the deputy chief executive said.

There are also plans to lay down a frigate at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia, two corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the Russian Far East, a mine countermeasures ship at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg and a medium tanker at the Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest by the end of 2021, he added.

Following repairs, the United Shipbuilding Corporation intends to deliver the Project 671RTMK nuclear-powered submarine Tambov, the Project 11540 guard ship Neustrashimy and the Project 1265 mine countermeasures ship Herman Ugryumov to the Russian Navy, the deputy chief executive said.