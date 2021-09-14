Over 350 Russian, Belarusian airborne troops land near Brest during Zapad-2021 drills

MINSK, September 14. /TASS/. Over 350 Russian and Belarusian airborne troops landed from 20 Il-76MD military transport planes at the Brestsky proving ground (Belarus) during the Zapad-2021 military exercise, Belarusian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"A total of over 350 Russian and Belarusian airborne troops, as well as 30 vehicles landed from 20 Il-76MD planes," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the press service, the airborne troops immediately relocated to a designated area and stopped the mock enemy’s reserve movement.

According to Belarusian Special Operations Forces commander Major General Vadim Denisenko, airborne troops of Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan "practiced the most complicated tasks."

"These include landing both during the day and night, combat shooting at night, the capture of an island and crossing water obstacles," the commander said.

The Zapad-2021 exercise is underway from September 10-16 on the training grounds of both Russia and Belarus. The event involves about 200,000 people, over 80 planes and helicopters and up to 760 vehicles. The exercise’s scenario presupposes a reaction to an escalation of the international situation and potential aggression against the Union State. Both Russia and Belarus repeatedly stated that this exercise is defensive in nature.