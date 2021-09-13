Over 50 targets destroyed in massive airstrike during Zapad-2021 drills - Defense Ministry

MULINO PROVING GROUNDS /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The coalition forces group aviation carried out a massive strike, destroying over 50 targets during the Zapad-2021 military exercise at the Mulino Proving Ground, Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday.

"The massive airstrike […] involved over 60 planes, including Su-24MR reconnaissance planes, 12 Su-25 attack planes, 16 Su-30 multipurpose fighters, 6 Su-24 bombers and 6 Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers," the Ministry said, adding that over 50 mock enemy’s targets were hit.

The Tu-22M3 planes used 1.5-tonne bombs, with each plane dropping eight of them.

The planes took off from airbases in Lipetsk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Saratov and Tambov Regions. The strike aviation was covered by Su-35S planes of the Western Military District. The strikes were corrected by deep reconnaissance groups of the Airborne Troops Special Operations forces.