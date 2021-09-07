Radar mms develops automated drone ‘conveyor’ technology

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Radar mms NPO has developed a technology for setting up an automatized drone "conveyor", CEO Ivan Antsev told TASS Tuesday.

"At the Army-2021 forum, our partners and us presented a technology of drone ports and the use of drones in a complex system, where no operator is needed. A flight plan and a set of tasks is loaded in a drone, and it performs it autonomously, for example, by delivering cargo to defined points, or by monitoring a territory around the clock," he said.

Antsev explained that the autonomous operation is achieved via drones’ ability to take off, land, charge and resume operation automatically.

"Drones can replace each other in the group. For example, one drone is patrolling while another one is charging. And this ‘conveyor’ works completely automatically," he said.

The CEO underscored that a drone must have an onboard artificial intelligence for this system to work.

"If a drone detects a security threat, it assesses it automatically: range, speed and collision probability. It also takes altitude and latitude restrictions into account. A drone makes an autonomous decision to change its course, while simultaneously taking pictures and video footage of the dangerous object, and sending these materials to the ground control center for examination," he said.