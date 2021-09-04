Russia ready to supply China with new Su-35 fighters if there is interest

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to partner with China in the supply of Sukhoi Su-35 multipurpose combat aircraft, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2021).

"To date, no new applications from China for the purchase of additional batches of multirole Su-35 fighters have been received. At the same time, Russia is ready for further cooperation with the Chinese side on this topic upon receiving relevant requests," Shugaev said.

