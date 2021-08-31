Some 1,400 troops to participate in Selenga joint Russian-Mongolian counter-terror drills

ULAN-UDE, August 31. /TASS/. The Selenga-2021 joint Russian-Mongolian drills involving around 1,400 troops will take place in Mongolia on September 20 - October 5, the press office of Russia’s Eastern Military district announced on Tuesday.

"All the planning conferences for preparing the drills have been concluded. The Selenga-2021 exercise will take place on a training ground in Mongolia on September 20 - October 5. In total, up to 1,400 troops from the Eastern Military District and the Armed Forces of Mongolia are set to participate in the maneuvers," the press office informed.

Units of the Eastern Military District’s combined arms army stationed in the Republic of Buryatia in Eastern Siberia will represent Russia in the drills, the press office specified.

The upcoming drills will focus on measures to fight international terrorism, it said.

"The military personnel of the two countries will employ various tactical methods of modern warfare to eliminate notional outlawed armed gangs," the press office said.

"As part of the events to celebrate the centenary of the Armed Forces of Mongolia, the military personnel of the Eastern Military District will participate in the festivities," it added.

In the course of their preparations for the joint maneuvers, both sides also agreed upon measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, the press office informed.

Selenga Russian-Mongolian drills

Russia and Mongolia hold Selenga drills alternately on their territory each year. In 2020, the Selenga international military maneuvers were held in an altered format over the coronavirus pandemic and the troops practiced tasks solely on their territory: simultaneously at the Burduny training ground in Buryatia in Eastern Siberia and at the Doytym An practice range in Mongolia. The maneuvers’ command and control was exercised from the Burduny training ground where 12 Mongolian officers arrived for this purpose.