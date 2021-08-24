AK-12 assault rifle to become basic weapon for Russian troops in coming years

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. The AK-12 assault rifle developed by the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will become the basic weapon for Russian troops in the coming years, the Kalashnikov press office told TASS at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum on Tuesday.

"The AK-12 has served as a replacement for the AK-74 since 2018 and will become the basic gun of the Russian Armed Forces in the next few years," the press office said.

The Kalashnikov gunmaker has launched production of upgraded AK-12 automatic weapons, it said.

"The AK-12’s final design, shaped following its operational evaluation by troops, was featured at the Army 2020 forum. Now the Kalashnikov is producing this AK model already taking into account all improvements," the press office informed.

The AK-12 has been upgraded to get the capability to use round-the-clock sights, it said.

"The AK-12 provides for its 24/7 employment and is distinguished by good ergonomics and accuracy. Its design has been fully tested and the customer confirms this. The assault rifle is set to become the basic weapon of the Russian soldier for decades to come. The experience of its operation in the troops confirms that the assigned task has been accomplished in full," the Kalashnikov press office said.

The Kalashnikov Group, the creator of the world-renowned AK-47 assault rifle, signed a contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum earlier on Tuesday on the delivery of AK-12 automatic weapons to the Russian troops.