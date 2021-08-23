Defense contractor delivers batch of breakthrough Armata tanks to Russian troops

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. The state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec has delivered a batch of the next-generation Armata main battle tanks to the Russian troops, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Monday.

"We have shipped the latest T-90M ‘Proryv’ upgraded tanks, an experimental batch of T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks and continue the deliveries of Pantsyr-S [anti-aircraft missile] systems," he said while greeting participants in the Army 2021 forum.

This hardware enjoys demand both in Russia and abroad, he stressed.

"A lot of things suggest that we are capable of implementing these programs in any circumstances," he said.

The Armata is a heavy-tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.