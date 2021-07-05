Russia to launch serial production of breakthrough Armata tank in 2022

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The serial production of Russia’s latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tank will begin next year, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS on Monday.

"The [tank’s] state trials will come to a close next year. It will actively go into serial production from next year," the minister said.

The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop a main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret, and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.