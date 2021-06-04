Russian Navy guided missile ship strikes naval and air targets in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, June 4. /TASS/. The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette Ingushetia held artillery firings against naval and aerial targets at a practice range in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"In the course of the drills, the seamen practiced measures for the ship’s air defense during its transit by sea and held artillery firings against mock aerial targets provided by a Su-24M frontline bomber from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces," the press office said in a statement.

The artillery teams conducted an exercise to eliminate floating mine mock-ups at the time of notionally passing through a swept water area with a mine danger, the statement says.

"At the final stage of the drills, the personnel held an exercise for ship damage control involving an SB-36 rescue tug from the Black Sea Fleet’s force of support vessels. The personnel practiced an episode of extinguishing fire aboard the ship with the help of the rescue tug’s emergency and firefighting teams," the press office added.

After completing the drills, the crew of the corvette Ingushetia continued accomplishing assigned missions at sea, the statement says.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships that have been built for the Russian Navy since 2010 are river-sea multi-purpose ships designated to defend and protect the state’s coastal area. They are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets.

The Graivoron has become the Project 21631 fourth warship operational in the Black Sea. The crews of three more warships of this class are accomplishing tasks within the Russian Black Sea Fleet: the Vyshny Volochyok, the Orekhovo Zuyevo and the Ingushetia.