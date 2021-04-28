Russian Navy to decommission Delta IV-class strategic nuclear-powered submarine in 2022

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Project 667BDRM ‘Delfin’ (NATO reporting name: Delta IV) strategic nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Yekaterinburg will be withdrawn from the Northern Fleet in 2022, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"In 2022, the Yekaterinburg will be withdrawn from the Northern Fleet’s combat structure and sent for disposal," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

As the source specified, thirty-six years have passed since the Yekaterinburg was accepted for service.

The Project 667BDRM ‘Delfin’ strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Yekaterinburg was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard (currently part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) in 1982, floated out in 1984 and accepted for service two years later.

The strategic sub numerously accomplished combat training and test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), including Sineva and Lainer ICBMs.

On December 29, 2011, the submarine caught fire while staying in the floating dry dock. The submarine had its ammunition load at the time of the incident. After three-year repairs, the Yekaterinburg rejoined the Fleet and its service life was extended by five years.