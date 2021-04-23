Russia scrambles MiG-31 fighter to accompany US spy plane over the Pacific

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet has been scrambled to escort a US strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, no violations of Russia’s state border were permitted, the press service of the Eastern Military District told reporters on Friday.

According to the press service, on April 23, Russian airspace control means detected an aerial target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean.

"A MiG-31 fighter from the Eastern Military District’s air defense forces was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent any violations of Russia’s state border. The Russian fighter crew identified the aerial target as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and escorted it over the waters of the Pacific Ocean. <…> No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed," the press service said.

It stressed that the Russian fighter jet’s flight had been performed in full compliance with international rules for the use of airspace.