Russian defense company unveils mini-loader production

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Raskat, an affiliate of Russia’s High-Precision Weapons holding, has started series production of the state-of-the-art Ant 750 mini loaders, press service of the Russian defense technology company told TASS on Thursday.

"Raskat has initiated the series assembly of mini loaders Ant 750. Production capacities of Raskat make possible to produce up to 150 mini loaders per year," the press service said.

Ant 750 is the most advanced Russian mini loader with the rated lifting capacity up to 750 kg.