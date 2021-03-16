Drills with 2,000 paratroopers begin in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, March 16. /TASS/. Large-scale command and staff military exercises of the Russian Airborne Troops have been launched on Crimea’s Opuk proving ground in the eastern part of the peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry informed.

"A large-scale exercise has begun that involves the guards air assault Caucasus regiment from Stavropol and Anapa’s artillery regiment guards mountain air assault division from Novorossiysk," the statement reads. The drills will run through March 19.

"Overall, more than 2,000 servicemen, 500 units of military hardware, seven Il-76MD air transport aviation planes as well as planes and helicopters of the assault and army aviation will be involved in the drills," the statement adds.