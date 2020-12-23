Female pilots may join Russian long-range military aviation crews, says commander

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Female pilots could be accepted to the Russian Air Force’s long-range aviation (LRA), says LRA commander Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash.

"If girls want to fly, we should give them this opportunity. But we will see how they prove themselves after they take their place in the ranks. But we do get ready for this," Kobylash said.

He explained that women will first undergo training at the education center, where they will familiarize themselves with this type of planes.

"Not every pilot, including male ones, can master such big and complex machines. Let’s see how girls prove themselves. Maybe, they will master it even easier," he noted.

Previously, Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed that four female cadets of the Krasnodar High Aviation School started training flights on L-39 training planes. They train for long-range, fighter and strike aviation.