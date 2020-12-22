Russian Su-30 jet fighter escorts Japanese patrol plane over Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. A Russian Su-30 jet fighter escorted a Japan Air Self-Defense Force OP-3C patrol plane over the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, the National Defense Control Center told journalists Tuesday.

According to the military, Russian airspace control means detected an airborne target approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

"An Eastern Military District air defense forces Su-30 jet fighter scrambled in order to identify the airborne target and prevent the violation of the Russian border. The plane crew identified the target as a JA SDF OP-3C patrol plane and escorted it over the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk," the Center said.

"No violation of the Russian border took place," the Center said.

After the foreign plane turned away from the Russian border, the plane returned to the home base.

"The sortie took place in strict compliance with the international air law," the Center added.