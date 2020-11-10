Russian peacekeepers bound for Nagorno-Karabakh start loading equipment

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s peacekeepers, who will be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh, have started loading equipment and armaments to the military and transport planes at the airfield in Ulyanovsk, the Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"The first units of the peacekeeping formation of the Central Military District arrived at the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield. For redeploying the peacekeeping contingent, a grouping of military and transport Il-76 planes is concentrated at the airfield," the ministry said.

The peacekeepers "have started loading the equipment and armaments to the planes of military and transport aviation.".