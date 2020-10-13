Russian military delivered humanitarian aid to a village in Syrian province of Hama

VILLAGE SHATKHA /Syria/, October 13. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria and employees of the Russian Humanitarian Mission delivered humanitarian aid to residents of the village of Shatkha in the province of Hama. More than 200 families received food, hygiene items, water filters and antiseptics.

The deliveries of the humanitarian aid are targeted. Before its distribution the village administration drew up lists of those residents who need the aid first of all. Most of those who receive help are women: at the beginning of the war, all the men in the village went to the army or militia, fought with the militants. Almost every family has people killed and wounded in battles.

"Together with my husband, 10 people were killed, another 20 were wounded. At first I did not know how I would continue to live. After all, I have three children - two sons and a daughter, but there is no job. But thank God, there are people who help us. Thank you, friends from Russia, "local resident Olympia Dargam told reporters.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones. By now, the center’s employees have carried out more than 2,500 humanitarian activities. As part of those acts, local population received more than 4,300 tonnes of food, medicines and prime necessities.