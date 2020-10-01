Russian tanks may be armed with larger guns — ground forces commander

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The commander-in-chief of Russia's ground forces, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, has not ruled out that Russia's tanks may be armed with larger caliber guns.

"The current tanks - T-72B3, T-72B3M, T-80BVM and T90M are armed with 125 millimeter guns and can be used to fire different types of ammunition to successfully cope with their tasks. At the same time it is not ruled out the caliber of tank guns may be increased," Salyukov told the government-published daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview on the occasion of Ground Forces Day, a professional holiday established in 2006.