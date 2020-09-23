Russian Su-30SM, Su-34 pilots destroy over 40 ground targets during ‘Caucasus 2020’ drills

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Pilots of Su-30M and Su-34 planes conducted live firing practice via unguided missiles, destroying targets from altitudes between 600 and 1,200 meters during the ‘Caucasus 2020’ military drills, Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, the fighter and bomber pilots practiced air reconnaissance, missile and bomb strikes on ground targets and provision of air support to ground units.

"Pilots of the Su-30SM and Su-34 planes conducted practice firing of unguided missiles and practice bombing, destroying over 40 ground targets, representing mock enemy’s objects," the Ministry said.

The "Caucasus 2020" drills take place between September 21 and 26 in the Southern Military District, under the control of Russian General Staff head General Valery Gerasimov. The drills involve about 80,000 people, including Ministry of Emergency Situations and National Guard personnel.

About 12,900 servicemen will take part in episodes, covered by the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence-and security-building measures.

A total of 1,000 servicemen from six foreign states take part in the events.