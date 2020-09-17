Situation in Russia’s Eastern strategic direction remains tense — top brass

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The military and political situation in the Russian Eastern strategic direction remains tense, prompting the Armed Forces to reinforce its contingent at its most important sectors, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced during the ministry's board meeting Thursday.

The meeting began with a review of implementation of action plans for the Eastern Military District and the Northern Fleet for 2019-2025 in regards to implementation of the president’s May executive orders as well as orders following the consultations in Sochi and the address to the Federal Assembly.

"The military and political situation in the Eastern strategic direction remains tense. The Eastern Military District has come up with a set of measures to thwart the emerging threats. Military contingents in the most important directions are being consistently reinforced," Shoigu said.

Previously, the defense minister announced plans to establish a mixed aviation division and an air defense brigade in the Eastern Military District, due to the tense situation in this direction.