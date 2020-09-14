Russia’s Navy tracks movements of US guided-missile destroyer in Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Sea Fleet monitors movements of the US guided-missile destroyer USS Ross which entered the Baltic Sea on September 13, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center told journalists on Monday.

"Forces and resources of the Baltic Sea Fleet are continuously tracking the movements of the guided-missile (missile defense system) destroyer USS Ross of the US Navy that entered the Baltic Sea on September 13, 2020," the center said.

On September 7, a group of NATO combat vessels led by the USS Ross destroyer entered the Barents Sea where it was tracked by forces and resources of the Northern Fleet.