Russian Northern Fleet submarine fires anti-sub missile in Barents Sea

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. A Russian Northern Fleet multipurpose submarine fired an anti-submarine missile in the Barents Sea, the fleet's press service told journalists Friday.

"The crew of a multipurpose nuclear submarine from one of the Northern Fleet’s underwater divisions in the Barents Sea fired an anti-submarine missile at an underwater target as part of practicing anti-submarine tasks," the press service said.

According to the press service, the practice missile that was fired carried no actual warhead.

"The submarine was confronted by another nuclear submarine from another division, that also mock fired an anti-submarine missile," it added.

Several days ago, nuclear submarine crews practiced firing torpedoes in a duel scenario.

Previously, the Russian National Defense Control Center reported that a squadron of NATO military ships led by USS Ross entered the Barents Sea and remains under the Northern Fleet’s observation.

On Monday, UK Royal Navy announced that the NATO countries will conduct a naval operation beyond the Polar Circle in order to demonstrate the bloc’s adherence to freedom of navigation in the region.