Russia to supply weapons, military hardware to Sudan and Laos

MOSCOW, August 27./TASS/. Russia has signed contracts for the supply of weapons and military hardware to Laos and Sudan at the international military-technical forum Army-2020, the Defense Ministry said in a report on Thursday.

According to the ministry, working meetings with foreign military delegations were held within the framework of the forum. In particular, talks were held with specialists from Serbia, Mongolia, Sudan and Laos.

"International contract documents for the supply of Russian products designed for military use were signed with the Sudanese and Laotian sides in the follow-up of the talks," the ministry said.

"The planned transfer of Russian armaments and military hardware is aimed at the further development of friendly and mutually advantageous relations with foreign partners and the strengthening of the armed forces of Laos and Sudan," the Defense Ministry said.

The international military-technical forum Army-2020 opened at the Russian Armed Forces’ conference and exhibition center Patriot on August 23 and will last till August 29. Some demonstrations are underway at the Alabino proving ground, Kubinka airbase, and the proving ground Ashuluk in the Astrakhan Region. The forum’s organizers expect guests from about one hundred countries. More than 1,500 organizations and manufacturers will present about 28,000 exhibits. Nearly 700 pieces of modern weapons and other military hardware are participating in static and dynamic demonstrations.