Defense Ministry concludes contract for purchasing cruise missiles Onix at Army-2020 forum

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has concluded a contract at the Army-2020 forum for purchasing cruise missiles Onix, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said.

The cruise missile 3M55N is part of the ship-borne missile system Onix and coastal missile system Bastion.

"The missile is meant for hitting surface ships, transport, ships, convoys and ground facilities of the enemy," the Defense Ministry said.

Also, the Defense Ministry signed a state contract for restoring the technical readiness of torpedoes USET-80.

The torpedo USET is capable of hitting surface ships, submarines and coastal facilities. It has been operational in Russia’s Navy since 1980.