Russia launches serial production of latest Udav army pistol

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. TsNIITochMash (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has launched the production of the first batch of the latest 9mm Udav self-loading pistol, the Rostec press office reported on Wednesday.

"The work on the pistol that started in March 2014 has switched to the stage of its serial production. This indicates that the armed forces tested the firearm and gave recommendations and wishes on its improvement, which were implemented by our enterprise. We have received an order for the first serial-produced batch," the Rostec press office quoted TsNIITochMash CEO Albert Bakov as saying.

The chief executive said he was confident that thanks to its characteristics and ergonomics, the Udav would be of interest not only to the Russian Armed Forces but also to other security and law-enforcement agencies as well as amateurs of practical shooting in Russia and abroad.

The latest pistol’s design incorporates original solutions that give it some advantages compared to CZ, Glock, Walther, Colt and other pistols, Rostec stressed.

"The patented technologies include the magazine’s design as an indicator of the number of rounds, which helps determine a fully-loaded magazine both visually and tactually. Besides, the pistol’s equipment set includes a silencer with a replaceable heat-absorbing module and two types of rounds with the increased piercing capacity and the bullet’s reduced speed," Rostec explained.

The Udav has an effective firing range of 100 meters. The pistol is capable of piercing individual armor vests (including fabric vests) and Type II helmets at a distance of up to 75 meters.

The Udav can operate within a temperature range of minus 50 degrees to plus 50 degrees Celsius. The pistol weighs just 780 g with its magazine (without rounds) and is 206mm long and 145mm high. The magazine’s capacity is 18 9x21mm rounds. It has a guaranteed service life of 10,000 shots.