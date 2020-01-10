{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US destroyer crossed course of Russian Navy ship in Arabian Sea, Defense Ministry says

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, unprofessional actions by the US destroyer crew "are an intentional violation of international regulations of safety of navigation"
USS Farragut U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael W. Meredith
USS Farragut
© U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael W. Meredith

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The US destroyer crossed traffic lane of the Russian Navy ship in the Arabian Sea, as the American crew was acting unprofessionally, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Defense Ministry pointed out that the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea defines that "when two power-driven vessels are crossing so as to involve risk of collision, the vessel which has the other on her own starboard side shall keep out of the way."

"Therefore, on January 9, 2020 the US Navy destroyer, which was on the left from the traffic lane of the Russian Navy ship sailing ahead, grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea, by maneuvering to cross its course," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, unprofessional actions by the US destroyer crew "are an intentional violation of international regulations of safety of navigation."

Along with this, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the US Fifth Fleet’s statement that a Russian Navy ship "aggressively approached" USS Farragut is not true.

"A widely publicized statement by representatives of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet that a Russian Navy ship allegedly ‘aggressively approached’ USS Farragut destroyer in the Arabian Sea is not true," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that "the crew of a Russian naval ship acted professionally making a maneuver which made it possible to prevent collision with the intruder ship." The fact was filmed by onboard cameras of the US Navy Fifth Fleet’s destroyer posted on Twitter, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, the US Fifth Fleet released a statement accusing the Russian warship of "aggressively approaching" USS Farragut. Footage showing the Ivan Hurs, a Russian Project 18280-class intelligence-gathering vessel, was attached to the post.

