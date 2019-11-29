Russian official says it is impossible to intercept Yars missile with existing systems

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles of the 5th generation cannot be intercepted by existing missiles defense systems, Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev told the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

"This missile embodies the latest achievements in science and technology. It will suffice to say that it uses new technical solutions that allow not just to significantly complicate, but also make it physically impossible to intercept this missile with any missile defense system," Karakaev said.

He added that the Yars missile system supersedes the Topol system on several parameters. "The constructive features of Yars allow to launch these missiles even from platforms, on which Topol could operate only after special engineering works," he noted. Karakev said that this allows to use more territories for military patroling and launch missiles from any place.

The RS-24 Yars is a Russian strategic missile system comprising a mobile or silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable vehicle) warheads. the ICBM was developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology under the supervision of Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yury Solomonov. The Yars is a modification of the Topol-M missile system.